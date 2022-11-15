Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Arvinas worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

