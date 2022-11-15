Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $24.83 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Synaptics worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,463 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

