Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196,878 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cytokinetics worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,772 shares of company stock worth $6,390,854. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

