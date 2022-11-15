Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.49 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 245,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,492,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $4,542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $47,917,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $6,270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ENOV opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $157.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
