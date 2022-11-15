Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 290,786 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,786 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Beauty Health worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

