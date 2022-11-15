Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,746 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Q2 worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NYSE QTWO opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

