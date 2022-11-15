Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,334 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

