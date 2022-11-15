Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

