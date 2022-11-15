Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (GRF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 on December 14th

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

GRF stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $46,072.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

