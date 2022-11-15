Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $296,720.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 7,598,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,007. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

