Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 96,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,633. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

