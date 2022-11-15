Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,111 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,881. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

