Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $53,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $353.61. 37,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.33 and its 200-day moving average is $318.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

