Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.70) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.40) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elior Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.