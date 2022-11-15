Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,681. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

