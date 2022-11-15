Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,681. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.79.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
