Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.13. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$13.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

