Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 2.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. 36,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,556,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
