Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 2.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. 36,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,556,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after buying an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

