Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.52 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Energi has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $193,813.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00079887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00062864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023469 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,461,142 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

