Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Enfusion Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
