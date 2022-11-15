Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

About Enfusion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,816,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 575,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 249,621 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enfusion by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.