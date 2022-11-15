Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

