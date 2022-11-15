Enigma 24-Hour Volume Tops $88,431.27 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $78,404.21 and approximately $88,431.27 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00585132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.37 or 0.30478603 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

