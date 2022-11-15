Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 8.9 %

OTCMKTS ENSC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 703,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 23.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

