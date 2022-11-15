Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

