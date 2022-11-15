Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 148585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Further Reading

