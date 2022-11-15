EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $133.42 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $996.56 million and approximately $133.42 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006043 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,267,552 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

