Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.00.
Equifax Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
