Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

EFX stock opened at $197.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

