Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 15th (AAGIY, AHCHY, AME, ATVI, BCVVF, CARCY, CB, CRC, CRGGF, CSWYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 15th:

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $240.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $149.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

