Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 15th (AAGIY, AHCHY, AME, ATVI, BCVVF, CARCY, CB, CRC, CRGGF, CSWYY)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 15th:

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $240.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $149.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

