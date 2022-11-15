Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

