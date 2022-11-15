Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.89. 6,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,973. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

