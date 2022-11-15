Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $261.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,928. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.99.

