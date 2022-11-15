Eutelsat Communications S.A. (ETCMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

ETCMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.03) to €9.70 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.73) target price for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

