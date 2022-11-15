Evercore ISI Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $115.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.94.

WOLF traded up $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,606. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

