Evercore ISI Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

HCAT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

