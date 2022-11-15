Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. CWM LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

