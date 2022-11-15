ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,264 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.02% of ExlService worth $147,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

