Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPD. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

