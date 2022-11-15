Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,765 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $43,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.