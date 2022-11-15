EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EZCORP Stock Up 1.6 %

EZCORP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

