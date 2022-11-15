EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EZCORP Stock Up 1.6 %
EZCORP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
