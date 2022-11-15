Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Up 5%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 80,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 77,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

