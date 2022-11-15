Fiera Capital Corp Buys 11,323 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

