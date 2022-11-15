Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

