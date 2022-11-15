Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,423 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

