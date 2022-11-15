Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

