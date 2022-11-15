Financial Analysis: Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 6.18 $311.00 million $22.85 65.12 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 16.65 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -1.20

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Constellation Software has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.86% 66.87% 16.40% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Constellation Software and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software currently has a consensus price target of $2,490.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.34%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

Constellation Software beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

