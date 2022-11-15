Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$165,402.19 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total transaction of C$165,402.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$972,996.79.

Finning International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Finning International stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,264. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finning International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

