Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 925.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

FCMGF stock remained flat at $8.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Read More

