First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 77,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 54,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

