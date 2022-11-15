First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 77,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 54,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.