First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 28.5% in October

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after buying an additional 1,163,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after buying an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st.

