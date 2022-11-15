First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 3.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 11,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,638. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

